Great Bull Market for Crypto Is Looming: Top Analyst

Michael van de Poppe, cryptocurrency analyst and trader based at the Amsterdam stock exchange, has taken to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a prediction that he can now see signs of “a great bull market” for crypto looming on the horizon.

His take is based on the data on several key metrics updates released recently.

"Signs for great crypto market"

Poppe stated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, has come in lower than was expected by analysts – 0.2% in February versus the expectations of a 0.3% rise. Over the past 12 months, CPI has gone up by 2.8%, which is a decrease from the 3% surge that was observed in January 2025.

Lower CPI readings historically reduce the probability of Fed Reserve rate hikes; this is a great sign for Bitcoin and altcoins.

Bitcoin losing momentum over gold

Mike McGlone, the senior commodity expert at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that the world’s bellwether crypto, Bitcoin, is losing momentum to gold. Earlier today, he published a tweet, saying that gold ETFs are beginning to see increased inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs are facing massive outflows.

Besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, are in a strong decline at the moment – BTC fell below $80,000 earlier this week and Ethereum plunged below $2,000. McGlone believes that crypto and stock markets are moving together.

He believes that Bitcoin and U.S. stocks became overvalued by the end of last year, and now they have begun to go down. He referred both to crypto and stocks as risk assets. This decline may continue throughout 2025, McGlone expects.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $81,086 after logging a 3.78% decline as it lost the $84,110 level.