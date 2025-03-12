Advertisement
AD

    Great Bull Market for Crypto Is Looming: Top Analyst

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:27
    Major analyst believes that "great bull market" is looming for crypto, including altcoins
    Advertisement
    Great Bull Market for Crypto Is Looming: Top Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael van de Poppe, cryptocurrency analyst and trader based at the Amsterdam stock exchange, has taken to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a prediction that he can now see signs of “a great bull market” for crypto looming on the horizon.

    His take is based on the data on several key metrics updates released recently.

    Related
    Enormous 689 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Buying Spree Here: What's Happening?
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 12:56
    Enormous 689 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Buying Spree Here: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows

    "Signs for great crypto market"

    Poppe stated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, has come in lower than was expected by analysts – 0.2% in February versus the expectations of a 0.3% rise. Over the past 12 months, CPI has gone up by 2.8%, which is a decrease from the 3% surge that was observed in January 2025.

    Advertisement

    Lower CPI readings historically reduce the probability of Fed Reserve rate hikes; this is a great sign for Bitcoin and altcoins.

    Related
    BTC, ETH Crashing – Here's What This Means for Markets in 2025: Mike McGlone
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 15:13
    BTC, ETH Crashing – Here's What This Means for Markets in 2025: Mike McGlone
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin losing momentum over gold

    Mike McGlone, the senior commodity expert at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that the world’s bellwether crypto, Bitcoin, is losing momentum to gold. Earlier today, he published a tweet, saying that gold ETFs are beginning to see increased inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs are facing massive outflows.

    Besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, are in a strong decline at the moment – BTC fell below $80,000 earlier this week and Ethereum plunged below $2,000. McGlone believes that crypto and stock markets are moving together.

    He believes that Bitcoin and U.S. stocks became overvalued by the end of last year, and now they have begun to go down. He referred both to crypto and stocks as risk assets. This decline may continue throughout 2025, McGlone expects.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $81,086 after logging a 3.78% decline as it lost the $84,110 level.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:55
    Fed's Inflation Gauge Drops; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:39
    XRP Hits Wall Against Bitcoin: Is Rally Over? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fed's Inflation Gauge Drops; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted
    XRP Hits Wall Against Bitcoin: Is Rally Over? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe
    Binance Lists Five New Coins But Delists Three: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD