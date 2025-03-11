Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are not ready to bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 7.7%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $1,929. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a test of the support by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has bounced off the nearest support level of $1,810.

However, if sellers' pressure continues and the candle closes near that mark or below it, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $1,700 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the rate of ETH does not return above $2,000, there is a high chance to see a test of the support of $1,463 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,853 at press time.