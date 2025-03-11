Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 15:22
    Can rate of Ethereum (ETH) get back to $2,000 zone soon?
    Most of the coins are not ready to bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 7.7%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $1,929. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a test of the support by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has bounced off the nearest support level of $1,810. 

    However, if sellers' pressure continues and the candle closes near that mark or below it, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $1,700 area.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the rate of ETH does not return above $2,000, there is a high chance to see a test of the support of $1,463 shortly.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,853 at press time.

