    360,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun World's Largest Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 9:30
    Binance witnesses mysterious 360,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) activity
    360,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun World's Largest Exchange
    Big moves in the crypto world often get attention, but this one stands out. A staggering 360 million Dogecoin (DOGE), worth around $62.67 million, has just been transferred. Unlike the usual withdrawal patterns seen in recent days, this time, the massive amount landed on Binance, the largest offshore crypto exchange. A shift like this raises eyebrows.

    Whenever large amounts of crypto hit an exchange from a private wallet, the market watches closely. It can mean an imminent sell-off - a whale looking to cash out.

    But that is not the only possible story. Some see it as a strategic reshuffling, a holder moving funds around, or even a sign of accumulation. Whatever the intent, it does not go unnoticed.

    And then there is timing, as Dogecoin has not had the easiest run lately.

    Dogecoin dip

    The price recently fell below $0.20 for the first time since November 2024, dropping further to $0.17. The market is under pressure, and investors are already on edge. A transfer of this scale only adds to the uncertainty.

    Article image
    Dogecoin Price by CoinMarketCap

    So, what's the deal? That is the million-dollar question. If this move signals a sell-off, then prices might go down.

    But if it is just a big player repositioning, it could be a sign of a comeback. In a market that reacts a lot to big transactions, this one may shape the near future of DOGE. It is most definitely worth keeping an eye on the charts, order books and shifts in sentiment.

    Will Dogecoin bounce back to $0.20, or are more dips coming? Right now, there is a lot of speculation, and the market is keeping a close eye on things, waiting to see what happens next.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction

