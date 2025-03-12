DOGE Price Prediction for March 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 4.51% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish. If the daily bar closes above the local resistance of $0.1688, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.18 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the support of $0.1504. However, the accumulated energy might not be enough for a continued upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.1650-$0.1750 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin has bounced off the support of $0.1481. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, traders may expect a test of the $0.20 area soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1681 at press time.