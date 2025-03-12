Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 14:30
    How long may local rise of DOGE last?
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 12
    Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of  DOGE has risen by 4.51% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish. If the daily bar closes above the local resistance of $0.1688, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.18 tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE is rising after a false breakout of the support of $0.1504. However, the accumulated energy might not be enough for a continued upward move. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.1650-$0.1750 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin has bounced off the support of $0.1481. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, traders may expect a test of the $0.20 area soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1681 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

