Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There is no one-way trend on the market today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local support of $81,596. If its breakout happens, the drop may continue to the $81,000 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto has once again bounced off the resistance of $84,007.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a test of the interim level of $80,000 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the nearest level of $78,197. If the closure happens far from that level, there is a chance to see a local bounce back to the $84,000-$88,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $81,553 at press time.