    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 9/03/2025 - 13:35
    Can traders expect bounce off from SHIB soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An ongoing drop remains the more likely scenario for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 3.83% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the support level of $0.00001231. 

    However, if the bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.000012 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If the daily bar closes around the current prices and with no long wick, traders may witness a test of the support of $0.00001154 soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the $0.00001078 level. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound correction to the $0.000010 area and below.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001232 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

