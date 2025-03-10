Advertisement
AD

    $1.8 Billion ETH Outflows in One Week: What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 15:12
    This marks highest since December 2022
    $1.8 Billion ETH Outflows in One Week: What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, experienced a significant outflow from exchanges over the last week, marking the highest weekly withdrawal since December 2022. This movement signals a shift in investor sentiment, despite lingering pessimism surrounding ETH’s price performance.

    Advertisement

    According to on-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock, $1.8 billion worth of ETH left exchanges last week, the highest weekly amount since December 2022. Despite ongoing pessimism around Ethereum prices, IntoTheBlock noted that this trend suggests many holders see current levels as a strategic buying opportunity.

    When large amounts of ETH leave exchanges, it typically suggests that investors are moving their holdings into cold storage, rather than preparing to sell. This trend often indicates confidence in Ethereum’s long-term potential, as holders are choosing to hold rather than sell in the short term.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Finalized, but Price Goes Up
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 11:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Finalized, but Price Goes Up
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    U.S. Begins Constructing Bitcoin ‘Fort Nakamoto’: Samson Mow
    Breaking: Bitcoin Collapses Below $80,000
    Just In: Strategy (MSTR) Eyes $21 Billion in Stock Offering to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
    Legendary Trader Brandt Makes Bearish Bitcoin Prediction, Debating AI Forecast

    At press time, the ETH price was down 0.5% in the last 24 hours to $2,129 after hitting intraday lows of $1,994, reflecting a sell-off on the market at Monday's start. Ethereum is down 10% weekly.

    Ethereum drops as crypto market faces sell-off

    Cryptocurrency prices dipped on Monday as volatility persisted following an executive order issued last week to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the United States as well as an additional digital asset stockpile, which disappointed investors. Some investors, however, believe the initiative to establish a reserve is positive in the long run.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Headed for Worst February With 23% Drop: Details
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 14:14
    Ethereum (ETH) Headed for Worst February With 23% Drop: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin, Ethereum and the majority of digital assets have plummeted. According to CoinGlass data, the drops resulted in approximately $647 million in liquidations of leveraged derivative trading positions across all crypto assets; $490 million of bullish bets were liquidated over the time frame, alongside $155 million of short positions.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, Ethereum (ETH) is consolidating within a descending triangle. Once a breakout occurs, it could trigger an 18% price move.

    #Ethereum News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2025 - 15:00
    109,251,856 Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun Long Traders in Overnight Sell-off
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 10, 2025 - 14:54
    3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days: But Is It Enough?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    7 Apr. Agenda Unveiled for HK Web3 Festival 2025: What’s Next for Hong Kong’s Regulation on Virtual Assets?
    iFX EXPO LATAM is back
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    7 Apr. Agenda Unveiled for HK Web3 Festival 2025: What’s Next for Hong Kong’s Regulation on Virtual Assets?
    iFX EXPO LATAM is back
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1.8 Billion ETH Outflows in One Week: What's Going On?
    109,251,856 Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun Long Traders in Overnight Sell-off
    3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days: But Is It Enough?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD