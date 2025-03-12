XRP Hits Wall Against Bitcoin: Is Rally Over? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular cryptocurrency XRP may be running out of steam against its major counterpart, Bitcoin (BTC). As became known thanks to Bollinger Bands, an interesting thing happened - XRP recently hit a middle band at 0.00002685 BTC and, unfortunately for its supporters, did not make it above.

Advertisement

After soaring by 9% against Bitcoin in just the last two days, it found its top exactly at that middle band. In the context of this indicator, it might just be a sign that the altcoin's outperformance of BTC is pausing for a bit. Maybe longer, maybe shorter - time will tell.

For those unfamiliar with the Bollinger Bands, here is a quick rundown. It is a widely used technical analysis tool, developed by trader expert John Bollinger, consisting of three price curves.

Advertisement

The middle one? A 23-day moving average. The other two? Deviations from it. And when an asset’s price hits one of these curves, it means something important has happened. The longer the time frame, the stronger the signal. Simple as that.

What does this mean for XRP vs. Bitcoin?

If we go by the book, hitting that middle band suggests that, for now, the altcoin might take a break from outperforming BTC. But how this plays out against the U.S. dollar is another discussion - more likely tied to overall market conditions, investor sentiment and hot trends like XRP ETF.

Now, here’s the part worth watching. If XRP closes the daily candle below the band, it might go lower and test the lower band again. That would be around 9.48% below its current level, which, in plain numbers, translates to roughly 0.0000241 BTC. That would be quite the pullback. Whether it happens or not, traders will be watching closely in the coming sessions.