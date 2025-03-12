Advertisement
AD

    XRP Hits Wall Against Bitcoin: Is Rally Over? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:39
    Bollinger Bands suggest XRP strength against Bitcoin runs out
    Advertisement
    XRP Hits Wall Against Bitcoin: Is Rally Over? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular cryptocurrency XRP may be running out of steam against its major counterpart, Bitcoin (BTC). As became known thanks to Bollinger Bands, an interesting thing happened - XRP recently hit a middle band at 0.00002685 BTC and, unfortunately for its supporters, did not make it above. 

    Advertisement

    After soaring by 9% against Bitcoin in just the last two days, it found its top exactly at that middle band. In the context of this indicator, it might just be a sign that the altcoin's outperformance of BTC is pausing for a bit. Maybe longer, maybe shorter - time will tell.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction: Bear Pattern Faces Sudden Bull Turn
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 14:26
    XRP Price Prediction: Bear Pattern Faces Sudden Bull Turn
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows

    For those unfamiliar with the Bollinger Bands, here is a quick rundown. It is a widely used technical analysis tool, developed by trader expert John Bollinger, consisting of three price curves. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The middle one? A 23-day moving average. The other two? Deviations from it. And when an asset’s price hits one of these curves, it means something important has happened. The longer the time frame, the stronger the signal. Simple as that.

    What does this mean for XRP vs. Bitcoin?

    If we go by the book, hitting that middle band suggests that, for now, the altcoin might take a break from outperforming BTC. But how this plays out against the U.S. dollar is another discussion - more likely tied to overall market conditions, investor sentiment and hot trends like XRP ETF.

    Related
    Disastrous $69,000 Bitcoin Price May Become Reality: Details
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 11:54
    Disastrous $69,000 Bitcoin Price May Become Reality: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Now, here’s the part worth watching. If XRP closes the daily candle below the band, it might go lower and test the lower band again. That would be around 9.48% below its current level, which, in plain numbers, translates to roughly 0.0000241 BTC. That would be quite the pullback. Whether it happens or not, traders will be watching closely in the coming sessions.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:28
    Binance Lists Five New Coins But Delists Three: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:27
    Great Bull Market for Crypto Is Looming: Top Analyst
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Hits Wall Against Bitcoin: Is Rally Over? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe
    Binance Lists Five New Coins But Delists Three: Details
    Great Bull Market for Crypto Is Looming: Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD