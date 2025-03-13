SHIB Product for Governments and Enterprises Revealed in Details by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known under the pseudonym Lucie, has addressed the crypto community with a post, revealing the key features of the innovative product recently launched by SHIB – the SHIB OS (operating system).

Lucie refered to the SHIB OS as a fundamental product that will ensure a bright future for decentralized governance. The mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama announced the launch of the SHIB OS at the end of January.

Shib OS: The Future of Decentralized Governance



Shib OS is a turnkey solution for governments and enterprises seeking to transition from outdated centralized models to transparent, efficient, and secure decentralized governance. Built on Shibarium, a scalable L2 blockchain, it… pic.twitter.com/T38vfPgBXA — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) March 13, 2025

SHIB OS explained by SHIB executive

Lucie’s tweet speaks of the SHIB OS as a “turnkey solution” for governments and enterprises that look for a way to “transition from outdated centralized models to transparent, efficient, and secure decentralized governance.”

She stressed that the SHIB OS is built on the layer-2 solution Shibarium, which ensures the product’s reliability, immutability, security and allows it to run trustless decision-making and streamlined operations.

SHIB OS benefits unveiled by Lucie

The new product from the Shiba Inu team, the tweet says, offers governments and enterprises several beneficial options to enhance their operations. The SHIB OS offers decentralized identity and data storage thanks to the censorship-resistant infrastructure.

The OS can also help to cut down bureaucracy and increase efficiency of multiple processes and operations. The product includes a system of transparent voting, managing the treasury system, cross-chain compatibility, and enhanced security of data in sensitive apps.

Using the SHIB OS, governments can make their spending transparent, ensure secure voting, and integrate digital identity management. Enterprises can add transparency to their supply chains, improve compliance, and enter decentralized marketplaces.

Nonprofit organizations can offer users see where donations go, financial institutions would benefit by sharing data in a secure manner, etc.

Taking this new step, SHIB continues to break out of the “just-meme-coin” stereotype and prove to the cryptocurrency space that it can offer much more than fun and Internet memes.

SHIB burns rise 123%

Meanwhile, an important SHIB metric directly connected to Shibarium, the SHIB burn rate, has shown a mild increase. Over the past day, it has risen by 123%. The actual amount of meme coins that have been destroyed was not huge but still substantial -1,816,326 SHIB.

There have been two burn transactions, and one of them carried 1,000,000 SHIB to a dead-end wallet.