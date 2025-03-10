Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The ongoing market drop remains the most likely scenario, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 5.22% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of ETH keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the support levels happens, one can expect a test of the $1,900-$1,950 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $1,993 level.

If the candle closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $1,900 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers keep controlling the initiative on the market. If buyers lose the vital $2,000 area, a price drop to the $1,800-$1,900 range is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,030 at press time.