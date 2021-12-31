FLOKI Listed by Top Indian Exchange, Deposits to Open Today with FLOKI Giveaway

News
Fri, 12/31/2021 - 13:13
article image
Yuri Molchan
Giottus crypto exchange enables FLOKI deposits today, promises giveaway in the same meme coin to anyone who deposits FLOKI within next two weeks
FLOKI Listed by Top Indian Exchange, Deposits to Open Today with FLOKI Giveaway
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

India-based Giottus crypto exchange, which positions itself on Twitter as a top-rated Indian digital exchange, spread the word on Dec. 30 about listing meme cryptocurrency Floki Inu.

The tweet stated that deposits would launch today, on the last day of 2021, at 6 p.m. (the time zone was not specified). The tweet also promises a 1,000 FLOKI present to any trader who makes a deposit of this meme crypto within the coming two weeks—before Jan. 15.

Related
SHIB Is Back as Top Coin Bought by 1,000 Biggest ETH Whales

FLOKI boasts several major listings this week

This is not the first listing of the Floki Inu coin on major exchanges announced at the end of December. On Dec. 30, Bitrue tweeted about adding the FLOKI/USDT pair to its trading list. This coincided with the news of a crypto whale purchasing a whopping 1.2 billion of these tokens.

Bitrue listed FLOKI on Wednesday but launched deposits the following day.

Last week, on Dec. 24, leading South Korean exchange Bithumb announced that it would list Floki Inu on its international subsidiary in Hong Kong, BitGlobal. FLOKI was to be listed on it on Dec. 27.

Originally, the exchange was called Bithumb Global but rebranded itself this summer. This Bithumb offshoot offers its services to clients in almost 200 countries around the world.

Floki Inu was inspired by Elon Musk's Shiba Inu puppy named Floki—the name taken from the popular TV series Vikings, where it belonged to an eccentric genius shipbuilder.

At the time of writing, FLOKI is changing hands at $0.0001057, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap, after hitting a peak of $0.0001078 earlier today.

FlokiCMCtrading
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Floki Inu
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ahead of SundaeSwap Rollout, Cardano Acquires Infinity Blockchain to Expand Interoperability
12/31/2021 - 13:23
Ahead of SundaeSwap Rollout, Cardano Acquires Infinity Blockchain to Expand Interoperability
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Terra Named Among Picks for 2022 by Pantera Capital Head
12/31/2021 - 12:50
Terra Named Among Picks for 2022 by Pantera Capital Head
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's New Year's Eve Pump
12/31/2021 - 12:33
Here's Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's New Year's Eve Pump
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan