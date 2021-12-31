FLOKI Listed by Top Indian Exchange, Deposits to Open Today with FLOKI Giveaway

Giottus crypto exchange enables FLOKI deposits today, promises giveaway in the same meme coin to anyone who deposits FLOKI within next two weeks

India-based Giottus crypto exchange, which positions itself on Twitter as a top-rated Indian digital exchange, spread the word on Dec. 30 about listing meme cryptocurrency Floki Inu.

The tweet stated that deposits would launch today, on the last day of 2021, at 6 p.m. (the time zone was not specified). The tweet also promises a 1,000 FLOKI present to any trader who makes a deposit of this meme crypto within the coming two weeks—before Jan. 15.

FLOKI boasts several major listings this week

This is not the first listing of the Floki Inu coin on major exchanges announced at the end of December. On Dec. 30, Bitrue tweeted about adding the FLOKI/USDT pair to its trading list. This coincided with the news of a crypto whale purchasing a whopping 1.2 billion of these tokens.

Bitrue listed FLOKI on Wednesday but launched deposits the following day.

Last week, on Dec. 24, leading South Korean exchange Bithumb announced that it would list Floki Inu on its international subsidiary in Hong Kong, BitGlobal. FLOKI was to be listed on it on Dec. 27.

Originally, the exchange was called Bithumb Global but rebranded itself this summer. This Bithumb offshoot offers its services to clients in almost 200 countries around the world.

Floki Inu was inspired by Elon Musk's Shiba Inu puppy named Floki—the name taken from the popular TV series Vikings, where it belonged to an eccentric genius shipbuilder.

At the time of writing, FLOKI is changing hands at $0.0001057, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap, after hitting a peak of $0.0001078 earlier today.