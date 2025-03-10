Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin on Verge of Back-to-Back Death Crosses: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 14:45
    Double death cross threat coming after Dogecoin (DOGE), but what's really going on?
    Dogecoin on Verge of Back-to-Back Death Crosses: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the situation on the cryptocurrency market continues to be difficult for most people to understand, at least in the fundamental field, the only thing that continues to provide clarity is the price chart and the behavior of battle-tested indicators. 

    Advertisement

    One of them is moving averages, and the constructions they form when interacting with the most eloquent examples were recently seen in the price chart of Dogecoin (DOGE), beloved meme coin and one of the biggest cryptocurrencies on the market.

    Related
    360,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun World's Largest Exchange
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 09:30
    360,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Stun World's Largest Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    U.S. Begins Constructing Bitcoin ‘Fort Nakamoto’: Samson Mow
    Breaking: Bitcoin Collapses Below $80,000
    Just In: Strategy (MSTR) Eyes $21 Billion in Stock Offering to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
    Legendary Trader Brandt Makes Bearish Bitcoin Prediction, Debating AI Forecast

    Recently, DOGE saw the formation of a death cross on its price chart, as the 23-day moving average crossed the 200-day moving average from above to below. This ominously named pattern often precedes a downward trend for the asset, and indeed, after it appeared, the price of Dogecoin experienced a drop worth over 30%, going all the way down from $0.24 to $0.164. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    However, this is not the end of the misfortunes for the popular meme cryptocurrency, as another death cross is approaching. This time, it is the 50-day moving average that is about to cross the 200-day band. 

    Related
    9.05 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 14:39
    9.05 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    We saw one do it in the short term, taking the price down 30%; now a medium term indicator is about to do the same. The countdown is in a days, and there is still a chance that the moving averages will not cross but will bounce back after a collision.

    Given the market's recent trends, one would say that the latter scenario is less likely. But that is the beauty of it, because this is a field of reaction, not action. 

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Stuck at Same Level for 11 Days – Why?
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 13:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Stuck at Same Level for 11 Days – Why?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    If another death cross forms, then the playbook is understandable, but until then it is just the probability of more pain to come for Dogecoin enthusiasts.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2025 - 14:34
    U.S. Begins Constructing Bitcoin ‘Fort Nakamoto’: Samson Mow
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 10, 2025 - 14:28
    2.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Just Made Massive Comeback
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    7 Apr. Agenda Unveiled for HK Web3 Festival 2025: What’s Next for Hong Kong’s Regulation on Virtual Assets?
    iFX EXPO LATAM is back
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    7 Apr. Agenda Unveiled for HK Web3 Festival 2025: What’s Next for Hong Kong’s Regulation on Virtual Assets?
    iFX EXPO LATAM is back
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin on Verge of Back-to-Back Death Crosses: Details
    U.S. Begins Constructing Bitcoin ‘Fort Nakamoto’: Samson Mow
    2.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Just Made Massive Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD