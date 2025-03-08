Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 8/03/2025 - 15:14
    Can traders expect bounce back of Cardano (ADA) in upcoming week?
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls do not seem ready yet to seize the initiative in the long-term, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 6%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.7931 and the resistance of $0.8392. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 13:35
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if bulls cannot restore the rate above the interim mark of $0.82, one can expect a decline to the $0.80 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is more bearish than bullish. If the breakout of the $0.80 area happens, traders may witness a test of the support level of $0.7576 soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to keep the rise after the bullish closure. If the weekly candle closes around current prices or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.60 area.

    ADA is trading at $0.8173 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 8, 2025 - 15:10
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 8
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 8, 2025 - 15:02
    Stellar's XLM Price Faces 2018 Resistance as Market Dumps $495 Million
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 8
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 8
    Stellar's XLM Price Faces 2018 Resistance as Market Dumps $495 Million
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD