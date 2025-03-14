BlackRock's XRP ETF Filing Will Happen After SEC Lawsuit, Top Analyst Claims

Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, has predicted that asset management behemoth BlackRock will file for an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) once Ripple's long-lasting legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is concluded.

Geraci has also predicted that BlackRock's Solana ETF proposal could be filed any day from now. On top of that, he also sees the financial titan dabbling into crypto index ETFs.

As reported by U.Today, investment behemoth Franklin Templeton became the largest player to enter the XRP ETF race earlier this week. The San Mateo, California-headquartered asset manager has more than $1.5 trillion worth of assets.

Prior to this, only smaller (mainly crypto-native) firms submitted their XRP ETF applications. Earlier this week, the SEC has postponed making its decision on the filings from crypto asset manager Grayscale and other firms.

As reported by U.Today , Samara Cohen, BlackRock's chief information officer, stated that it would be "a while" before the financial titan would launch more cryptocurrency ETFs apart from the Bitcoin and Ethereum ones.

In December, Jay Jacobs, the US head of thematic and active ETFs at BlackRock, clarified that the $10 trillion asset manager is currently focused on its existing cryptocurrency offerings, meaning that it is not interested in exploring new altcoin ETFs.

However, Geraci does not believe that BlackRock will simply allow competitors to launch ETFs baked on the two altcoins "without any sort of fight."