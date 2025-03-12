Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Prediction: Bear Pattern Faces Sudden Bull Turn

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 14:26
    XRP price denies major bear pattern, but XRP ETF drama emerges
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction: Bear Pattern Faces Sudden Bull Turn
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP looked like it was headed straight for trouble as the infamous head and shoulders pattern had formed - a classic signal of an incoming price collapse. A break below the neckline at $2 could have meant a fall, possibly down to $1.50. 

    Advertisement

    For a moment, it seemed like that scenario was playing out. The price slipped below $2, touching a critical level. But then, something changed. Buyers stepped in, and suddenly, the bearish outlook was not so certain anymore.

    Related
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 08:38
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows
    Solana (SOL) Death Cross Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Last Possible Support, Ethereum (ETH) Says Goodbye to $2,000

    Now, XRP is back above $2, trading at $2.20, to be exact. The neckline did not give way but held firm, and that could be a turning point. If the support continues to hold, XRP might have room to push higher. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The next resistance zone sits between $2.39 and $2.58, where both the 23-day and 50-day moving averages are lining up. Getting past that would give bulls more confidence, but the risk of another dip has not disappeared just yet.

    XRP ETF roller coaster

    Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency space is all in on the altcoin ETF buzz, and XRP is right in the middle of it. Recently another big player, Franklin Templeton, just threw its name into the mix, filing for an XRP ETF. 

    Related
    Breaking: XRP ETF Proposal Filed by $1.53 Trillion Investment Giant
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 18:15
    Breaking: XRP ETF Proposal Filed by $1.53 Trillion Investment Giant
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    That alone could have been a boost for sentiment. But right after the news broke, the SEC threw cold water on the excitement. The regulator delayed decisions on several ETF applications, including XRP’s. 

    Experts say it is tied to the wait for Paul Atkins to be confirmed as SEC head, which means no final word on ETFs until at least April 4, 2025.

    Related
    Breaking: SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 18:57
    Breaking: SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    So, what’s next? XRP’s move above $2 suggests buyers are still in control, at least for now. But the 200-day moving average at $1.63 remains a factor, pulling in the price like a magnet. If bullish momentum fades, another test of lower levels is not off the table.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 14:22
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 12:56
    Enormous 689 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Buying Spree Here: What's Happening?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction: Bear Pattern Faces Sudden Bull Turn
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    Enormous 689 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Buying Spree Here: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD