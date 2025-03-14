Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Go Back to Massive Outflows

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 8:31
    Total Bitcoin ETF outflows surpassed $140 million on Friday
    According to the data provided by SoSoValue, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $143.3 million worth of outflows on Thursday. 

    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is the only product in the green with a total of $45.75 million worth of inflows. This has somehow helped to cushion the blow delivered by other Bitcoin ETFs, but the above-mentioned inflows were far from pushing overall net flows into positive territory. 

    Fidelity's Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) logged the biggest outflows of more than $75 million. 

    The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) also experienced massive outflows of more than $60 million.  

    The Bitcoin price is currently trading at $82,511 after experiencing a 7% correction over the past week. 

    Meanwhile, the flagship S&P 500 stock market index has plunged into technical correction territory amid global trade tensions. 

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index dropped by nearly 2% on Thursday, further putting pressure on the flagship cryptocurrency. 

