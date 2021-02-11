3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Just Hit New All-Time High

Bitcoin continues to hit all-time highs as it gets closer and closer to mainstream acceptance

Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency, hit another all-time high of $48,481 at 1:21 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

After dipping to the $43,700 level, the cryptocurrency continued its record-shattering rally that was turbocharged by the big Tesla news at the beginning of the week.

Coinbase premium

Coinbase Pro's Bitcoin premium went through the roof, reaching as high as $500 earlier today as noted by analyst Lex Moskovski. This is believed to be a bullish indicator since it shows buying pressure from whales on America's largest exchange.

Image by twitter.com

MasterCard's pivot to crypto

MasterCard, the second-largest payment network in the world, recently announced that it would start supporting cryptocurrencies:

We are preparing right now for the future of crypto and payments, announcing that this year Mastercard will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on our network. This is a big change that will require a lot of work.

BNY Melon unveils its Bitcoin plans

If this week were not big enough for Bitcoin, the Bank of New York Mellon, a major Wall Street player, has just made its Bitcoin plans public.



The shares of both BNY Mellon and Mastercard are now up more than two percent after adopting the cryptocurrency.