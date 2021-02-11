ENG
Bitcoin Embraced by America’s Oldest Bank BNY Mellon

Thu, 02/11/2021 - 12:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BNY Mellon will hold and transfer Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., the oldest banking institution in the U.S., is opening its doors to Bitcoin, according to a Feb. 11 report by The Wall Street Journal.

The bank will be able to hold and transfer the world's largest cryptocurrency as well as other digital assets later in 2021. It already has a team of executives that will focus on integrating virtual currencies into its business.

BNY Mellon claims that cryptocurrencies will be treated like any other asset class in spite of their nascency, a first for a major custody bank.

Roman Regelman, the bank's chief executive, is convinced that cryptocurrencies are now breaking into the mainstream.

Digital assets are becoming part of the mainstream.

As reported by U.Today, Visa recently launched an API pilot program in partnership with Anchorage to give its banking clients access to Bitcoin services.   

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

