29 Billion SHIB Transferred to and From Major Exchanges in Past Hour

Fri, 08/11/2023 - 11:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales have transferred enormous amount of Shiba Inu
29 Billion SHIB Transferred to and From Major Exchanges in Past Hour
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data shared by Arkham Intelligence, over the last 60 minutes, cryptocurrency whales have shoveled tens of billions of Shiba Inu meme tokens, moving them to and from various crypto trading venues.

Six massive transactions have been spotted by the analytics platform, each of them carrying at least one billion SHIB, while the largest one moved 10 billion Shiba Inu.

Among these transfers, one billion SHIB were withdrawn from the Binance exchange, two and a half billion SHIB were moved from KuCoin and deposited to Kraken and 10 billion SHIB were withdrawn from OKX and deposited to Kraken via the Wintermute market maker.

Data from various sources shows that whales' activity has increased recently as the launch of the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain is to take place in less than a week from now – during the Blockchain Futurist Conference on Aug. 15 and 16.

Related
Ark's Bitcoin ETF to Get SEC Response Today, Possible Delay Likely Priced In: Alex Kruger

Over 70 million SHIB get burned

Data shared by the Shibburn explorer shows that over the past 24 hours, a total of 70,823,324 Shiba Inu meme tokens have been transferred to unspendable wallets and locked there for good.

Thus, the SHIB burn rate has slightly increased compared to the previous day; now it constitutes 12.79%.

The three largest SHIB chunks that have been burned within this period are 70,823,324 SHIB; 12,750,062 SHIB and 11,625,370 Shiba Inu.

The goal of burning tokens is to reduce the circulating supply to the degree that a token becomes scarce enough to rise in value. So far, around half of the one quadrillion SHIB emittance has been locked in dead-end wallets. However, it has not had any particular impact on the price of this popular meme cryptocurrency.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales #Token Burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shibarium Sentiment Fuels 27% BAD Rally, Here's Next Target
08/11/2023 - 11:12
Shibarium Sentiment Fuels 27% BAD Rally, Here's Next Target
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Holders to Receive This Airdrop, Here's How to Claim
08/11/2023 - 10:51
XRP Holders to Receive This Airdrop, Here's How to Claim
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 1.3 Trillion PEPE Accumulated by This Whale in 3 Days: Is It Insider Trading?
08/11/2023 - 10:23
1.3 Trillion PEPE Accumulated by This Whale in 3 Days: Is It Insider Trading?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan