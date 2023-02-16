250 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transferred by Bankrupt Crypto Lender, Here's Surprising Destination

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Twitter account of the blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert reports that bankrupt crypto broker Voyager has moved $28.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies recently.

PeckShield Alert gives a breakdown of the cryptocurrencies and where they are headed. The amount of 15,000 ETH was transferred to Binance.US and Coinbase, totaling $25.3 million.

#PeckShieldAlert Voyager has transferred $28.7M worth of cryptos to crypto-exchanges, including 15k $ETH ($25.3M) to BinanceUS & Coinbase ($ETH at $1,675) & 250B $SHIB ($3.4M) to Coinbase

Voyager received 105k $ETH ($ETH at $1,559 on the day of transfer) from FTX on 7th Sep. 2022 https://t.co/WiFFMRgQr0 pic.twitter.com/qw0uYvXNka — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a whopping 250 billion SHIB worth $3.4 million were moved to the Coinbase exchange.

As reported by U.Today, the bankrupt crypto lender made a transfer of 270 billion SHIB out of its enormous SHIB supply at the start of February.

Here's how SHIB price responded

At the time of publication, SHIB was up 5.15% in the last 24 hours at $0.00001369 after reaching intraday highs of $0.00001399.

The move of the 250 billion Shiba Inu tokens to the Coinbase exchange was met with buying by traders, so the impact was hardly felt.

On Feb. 15, SHIB rallied as high as $0.00001388 after Shiba Inu's lead developer made it known that Shibarium beta was ready and that he would be making a series of Medium posts to introduce the Layer-2 solution.

Shiba Inu rose along with other dog-themed cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a picture of his dog Floki posing as the new CEO of Twitter.

Investors had also considered the formation of a bullish signal, the "golden cross," on the Shiba Inu price chart. Though many consider moving averages to be backward-looking data, the formation of a "golden cross," which is when the moving average (MA) 50 crosses above the MA 200, is considered positive by several analysts.