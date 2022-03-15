231 Million XRP Wired by FTX, Binance, KuCoin as XRP Is Trending

Several large transactions have been detected by Whale Alert, carrying various sums in XRP – from 15 million to 100 million, while XRP is trending, per Santiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Whale Alert service that tracks large amounts of crypto transferred on the blockchain has spotted seven hefty XRP transfers conducted by several large digital exchanges.

More than half of this XRP amount – 100 million coins – has been wired in a single lump. In the meantime, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency remains in the red, dropping by roughly 12% in the past three days.

230.6 million XRP wired by top exchanges

The Whale Alert team has spread the word about a total of 230.6 million XRP coins moved in lumps of 15 million and 20 million. The majority carried 15 million XRP, and only two of the seven transactions were worth 20 million and 29 million XRP.

The largest of these transfers moved a whopping 100 million coins in a single lump. The total value of the transferred XRP amount comprises $175,030,277.

The following popular crypto exchanges have participated in these transfers: FTX, Bittrex, Binance, KuCoin and Mexican crypto decacorn Bitso. They conducted these XRP transactions between each other.

The aforementioned amount of 100,000,000 XRP coins was moved from Binance to Bittrex.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 100,000,000 #XRP (77,252,555 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/UgU1E77bMB — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 15, 2022

XRP is trending, but there's a catch

Recently, Santiment data vendor warned the XRP community of a possible side effect of the currently rising trend that XRP entered after a 15% uptick, surpassing $0.84 for the first time since Feb. 16.

At the moment, the sixth largest cryptocurrency, Ripple-affiliated XRP, is trending both on social media and on the crypto market.

However, the Santiment analytics team has warned the XRP army that, historical, it has happened that traders begin to take their profits off the table once XRP starts trending and turns into a hot topic.

Despite the recent growth, over the past three days, the coin in question has shown a decline of around 12%, and it is changing hands at $0.7548 at the moment.