231 Million XRP Wired by FTX, Binance, KuCoin as XRP Is Trending

News
Tue, 03/15/2022 - 14:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Several large transactions have been detected by Whale Alert, carrying various sums in XRP – from 15 million to 100 million, while XRP is trending, per Santiment
231 Million XRP Wired by FTX, Binance, KuCoin as XRP Is Trending
Cover image via u.today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Whale Alert service that tracks large amounts of crypto transferred on the blockchain has spotted seven hefty XRP transfers conducted by several large digital exchanges.

More than half of this XRP amount – 100 million coins – has been wired in a single lump. In the meantime, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency remains in the red, dropping by roughly 12% in the past three days.

230.6 million XRP wired by top exchanges

The Whale Alert team has spread the word about a total of 230.6 million XRP coins moved in lumps of 15 million and 20 million. The majority carried 15 million XRP, and only two of the seven transactions were worth 20 million and 29 million XRP.

The largest of these transfers moved a whopping 100 million coins in a single lump. The total value of the transferred XRP amount comprises $175,030,277.

The following popular crypto exchanges have participated in these transfers: FTX, Bittrex, Binance, KuCoin and Mexican crypto decacorn Bitso. They conducted these XRP transactions between each other.

The aforementioned amount of 100,000,000 XRP coins was moved from Binance to Bittrex.

Related
Here's Scenario When Bitcoin Likely to Go Up: Peter Schiff

XRP is trending, but there's a catch

Recently, Santiment data vendor warned the XRP community of a possible side effect of the currently rising trend that XRP entered after a 15% uptick, surpassing $0.84 for the first time since Feb. 16.

At the moment, the sixth largest cryptocurrency, Ripple-affiliated XRP, is trending both on social media and on the crypto market.

However, the Santiment analytics team has warned the XRP army that, historical, it has happened that traders begin to take their profits off the table once XRP starts trending and turns into a hot topic.

Despite the recent growth, over the past three days, the coin in question has shown a decline of around 12%, and it is changing hands at $0.7548 at the moment.

#XRP Transfer #FTX
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
03/15/2022 - 16:49
SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/15/2022 - 16:06
EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
03/15/2022 - 15:57
Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide