Elon Musk Claims Dogecoin Is "Strongest" Cryptocurrency When It Comes to Payments

The entrepreneur is on the same page with fellow billionaire Mark Cuban when it comes to promoting Dogecoin as a means of payment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again stressed that Dogecoin fulfills the properties of a means of payment in a better way than any other cryptocurrency.

In a recent tweet, he channeled fellow billionaire Mark Cuban, who recently told CNBC Make It that the meme cryptocurrency is the “strongest” medium of exchange because of its community:

The community for Doge is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange.

Pushing Dogecoin’s merchant adoption

The Dallas Mavericks basketball team, which Cuban purchased for $285 million back in 2000, started accepting Dogecoin for tickets and merchandise this March.



In a move that is meant to incentivize fans to adopt the meme coin for payments, Cuban announced earlier this week that those who pay in Dogecoin will be able to enjoy special pricing during the Mavs’ summer merch sale.