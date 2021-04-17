Barry Silbert Wonders What Elon Musk Will Shill After DOGE, Tesla and GameStop

DCG’s founder Barry Silbert wonders if Elon Musk will shill anything else after Tesla, Gamestop and Dogecoin

Founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, parental company of Grayscale, Barry Silbert, has published a tweet about the assets that Musk has shilled over the past two years.

It can be interpreted as what will be the next thing Elon Musk will shill after stocks of Tesla and GameStop and Musk’s favorite Dogecoin.

Image via Twitter

After Elon Musk’s tweet this year and in 2020 stocks of Tesla and GameStop surged in price. The same is also true for Dogecoin.

However, he tweeted about Doge in previous years too. After the recent tweet about DOGE, the coin surged to a new all-time high, coming real close to $0.04. Dogecoin eventually rose to the $0.45 level and stormed to the top-five spot.

By now, however, the coin has retraced to $0.31 and the top seven position on CoinMarketCap.