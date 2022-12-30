$1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account

This major Dogecoin blogger bet on meme coin to reach $1 by end of this year, but he was wrong

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The user behind the @dogeofficialceo account has posted a tweet, in which he reminded the Dogecoin army that the person whom he called "influencer" Matt Wallace, a popular blogger on Twitter and YouTube, earlier this year made a serious bet on DOGE but failed.

To remove or not to remove YouTube channel – that is the question

In mid-June, he stated that his confidence in the original meme coin was so high that he promised to delete his channel on YouTube with 242,000 subscribers if a price surge does not take place.

Today is Dec. 30, @dogeofficialceo reminded his audience, and Dogecoin is trading at $0.06707, dropping by nearly 13% over the past seven days and 6% in the past 24 hours.

The question now is whether Matt Wallace will indeed remove his channel on YouTube or if he made that brave announcement just for the sake of publicity, the DOGE fan tweeted.

Ads Ads

Crypto “influencer” @MattWallace888 promised to delete his YouTube channel with over 240k subscribers if #dogecoin doesn’t pass $1 by the end of 2022.



It is the 30th of December and #doge is currently roughly 6c…



Will he do it or was it yet another lie for publicity?… pic.twitter.com/CbxKTn3fos — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) December 30, 2022

DOGE 90% below all-time high

Since reaching the historic peak of $0.7376 in early May last year, Dogecoin has managed to drop slightly more than 90% below that all-time high.

Maybe the thing here is that the abovementioned all-time high, as well as the majority of DOGE price surges after that, were reached thanks to its biggest and most influential (as well as richest) DOGE fan, Elon Musk. Prior to the meme coin hitting the ATH, he called himself "The Dogefather" on Twitter and then went on to debut on SNL, where he shilled Dogecoin to millions of viewers.

After that, in the majority of cases when Musk mentioned DOGE and predicted a bright future for it (such as calling it "the currency for people" or promising to take it "to the actual moon") made DOGE jump slightly.

Musk fueling DOGE rise all the way up

Then Tesla added Dogecoin as a payment option to its merchandise store, first as an experiment, then on a regular basis. SpaceX and The Boring Company founded and run by Musk followed Tesla's example.

These events also allowed DOGE to rise in price. However, Musk's mentions of the meme coin that followed did not have any particular impact on the price, and DOGE's jumps up the chart were pretty short-lived.

But then Musk did something that reinstated his influence, so to speak, over the coin's price; he announced that he wants to buy Twitter in the summer of this year. This caused a high wave of interest and hope in the DOGE army as Musk previously and many times mentioned that Twitter should make Dogecoin one of its payment (or tipping) options, and that content makers should be rewarded by users, and that could easily be done with the help of Dogecoin.

Now that Elon owns Twitter, the DOGE community is happy and looks forward to its dream coming true, waiting for Musk to integrate Dogecoin on this social network, although it remains to be seen whether he will do it eventually.