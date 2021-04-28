"The Dogefather": Elon Musk Teases Dogecoin Army Ahead of His "SNL" Appearance

Elon Musk hints that Dogecoin will be part of his "SNL" hosting debut

If there were any doubts about whether Dogecoin, the favorite cryptocurrency of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is going to be part of his much-anticipated "Saturday Night Live" debut, these doubts have just been vanquished.

The eccentric billionaire has just taken to Twitter to post "The Dogefather" title in an apparent reference to the joke coin while reminding his followers about his "SNL" appearance taking place on May 8. He might also be referring to the second studio album of fellow Dogecoin cheerleader Snoop Dogg.

Musk's hosting gig was confirmed last week. Pop singer Miley Cyrus will be joining the Tesla CEO as a musical guest.

On Sunday, MarketWatch published Musk's opening monologue that was allegedly redacted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This, of course, was a joke.