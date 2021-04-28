"The Dogefather": Elon Musk Teases Dogecoin Army Ahead of His "SNL" Appearance

Wed, 04/28/2021 - 06:58
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk hints that Dogecoin will be part of his "SNL" hosting debut
"The Dogefather": Elon Musk Teases Dogecoin Army Ahead of His "SNL" Appearance
If there were any doubts about whether Dogecoin, the favorite cryptocurrency of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is going to be part of his much-anticipated "Saturday Night Live" debut, these doubts have just been vanquished. 

The eccentric billionaire has just taken to Twitter to post "The Dogefather" title in an apparent reference to the joke coin while reminding his followers about his "SNL" appearance taking place on May 8. He might also be referring to the second studio album of fellow Dogecoin cheerleader Snoop Dogg.

Musk's hosting gig was confirmed last week. Pop singer Miley Cyrus will be joining the Tesla CEO as a musical guest.       

On Sunday, MarketWatch published Musk's opening monologue that was allegedly redacted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This, of course, was a joke.         

Musk
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

