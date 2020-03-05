Back

You Should Avoid Bitcoin (BTC) 'Like the Plague,' Says Economist Steve Hanke

📰 News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 15:45
  • Alex Dovbnya

    American professor Steve Hanke advises you to avoid Bitcoin (BTC) like the plague because it helps to finance North Korea's nuclear program

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Johns Hopkins University professor Steve Hanke has once again taken a shot at Bitcoin. In his new tweet, he says that the cryptocurrency that started it all should be avoided like 'the plague' because it is used to fund Kim Jong Un's nuclear game plan.   

Bad guys love Bitcoin 

As reported by U.Today, two Chinese nationals who worked for North Korea's Lazarus Group hackers. They managed to pillage two cryptocurrency exchanges, stealing around $250 mln.  

Cryptocurrency thefts represent a major revenue stream for the hermit kingdom whose economy has been a disaster due to crippling Western sanctions.      

Last month, Hanke also tweeted that cryptocurrencies were only good at enabling scams after finding out about PlusToken

'Extremely volatile' 

Hanke also slammed Bitcoin for being 'extremely volatile' and 'unreliable.' When the top cryptocurrency was being devoured by the bears in late 2018, he compared BTC to the infamous Tulip mania and called it 'a fool's game.'

However, Bitcoin's price moves have been relatively tame in 2020, which might mean that the coin is finally maturing. 

Bitcoin Price Moves

Meanwhile, the U.S. stock market might give Bitcoin a run for its money with recent volatile price swings.  

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Scam

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Crypto Wallet Ledger Warns Users About Fake Google Chrome Extension

📰 News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 17:52
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Ledger users who are careless enough to download this bogus Google Chrome extension can lose all their coins

Cover image via u.today
Contents

The Twitter handle of Ledger Support has alarmed its followers about a fake Google Chrome extension that can potentially steal all of their funds.

Beware of phishing attacks  

While hardware wallets are believed to be the best way to protect cryptocurrency holdings, their owners also have to exercise extreme caution. Otherwise, they might become victims of numerous phishing attacks. 

Case in point: the malicious extension called Ledger Live that poses as the company's software for desktop and mobile platforms. According to ZDNet, its only purpose is to record 24-word seed phrases of uninitiated users in a Google Form. 

Costly mistakes     

In early January, Twitter user @hackedzec lost $16,000 worth of ZEC after downloading another fake Google Chrome extension for his Ledger wallet. This vividly shows how expensive such mistakes can be.  

Back in April 2019, Ledger also issued a warning about malware that was able to replace its legitimate desktop application with a fake one and steal mnemonic phrases.  

 
#Ledger News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

