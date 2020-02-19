Back

Bitcoin Revolution Scam Strikes Again With Peter Sagan Becoming Its Latest Victim

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 14:30
    Alex Dovbnya

    Slovakian cycling superstar Peter Sagan warns his followers about a dangerous cryptocurrency scam called Bitcoin Revolution

Cover image via www.facebook.com

Professional cycling legend Peter Sagan got embroiled in the Bitcoin Revolution scam that uses the names of famous celebrities to sucker in gullible investors with the help of bogus ads and news articles. 

No, it won't make you a millionaire  

In his tweet, Sagan "categorically denies" any involvement in this scam, claiming that he has never been in contact with the company. 

The article that he refers to states that Sagan recommended the get-rich-quick scheme during a recent interview. The Slovakian cyclist allegedly showed the audience how many greenbacks he got off automated trading with the help of Bitcoin Revolution.  

Crypto's biggest problem 

Bitcoin Revolution certainly gives the cryptocurrency industry a bad name. Its extensive list of victims already includes such big names as Jeremy Clarkson, Alex Ferguson, and Richard Branson. 

Nobel-winning economists such as Steve Hanke and Nouriel Roubini use the proliferation of such scams as their main argument against crypto

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

