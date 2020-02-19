Bitcoin Revolution Scam Strikes Again With Peter Sagan Becoming Its Latest Victim

Professional cycling legend Peter Sagan got embroiled in the Bitcoin Revolution scam that uses the names of famous celebrities to sucker in gullible investors with the help of bogus ads and news articles.

No, it won't make you a millionaire

In his tweet, Sagan "categorically denies" any involvement in this scam, claiming that he has never been in contact with the company.

I categorically deny having any involvement, in any form, in what is mentioned in this article. I have never been in contact with any of the persons or companies mentioned and any allegation to the contrary is false. https://t.co/3togFYhKZ8 — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) February 18, 2020

The article that he refers to states that Sagan recommended the get-rich-quick scheme during a recent interview. The Slovakian cyclist allegedly showed the audience how many greenbacks he got off automated trading with the help of Bitcoin Revolution.

Crypto's biggest problem

Bitcoin Revolution certainly gives the cryptocurrency industry a bad name. Its extensive list of victims already includes such big names as Jeremy Clarkson, Alex Ferguson, and Richard Branson.

Nobel-winning economists such as Steve Hanke and Nouriel Roubini use the proliferation of such scams as their main argument against crypto.