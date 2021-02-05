XRPL Hooks Amendment Public Testnet Date Confirmed by XRPL Labs

Fri, 02/05/2021 - 16:08
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Wietse Wind, lead developer of XRPL Labs, the team behind technology solutions for XRP transactions, shared dev update on its "Hooks" amendment
Contents

According to the latest "highly technical" blog post by Wietse Wind of XRPL Labs, the "Hooks" amendment that is going to empower XRP payment instruments with basic smart contracts functionality is on track to release testnet.

"Well on track for public testnet": Wietse Wind on Hooks amendment

In his detailed blog post, Mr. Wind shared that he and his team were laser-focused on the transaction logic of "Hooks" in the last few weeks. Previously, they replaced web assembly runtime engine Wasmer with SSVM to achieve the maximum performance of the new system.

Wietse Wind: XRPL hooks amendment are on their track to public testnet
Image via Twitter

Mostly, their latest efforts (after the Tech Preview release) were focused on so-called "emitted transactions." Mr. Wind explained that these transactions occur when a "hook" attempts to create new transactions separately from triggering "original" transactions.

To solve this conflict, emitted transactions are now inserted into a special directory in the ledger instead of direct emission into the transaction queue. There, emitted transactions are approved and confirmed by all validators before being broadcast to the blockchain.

The next development stage will reconsider the "Slot" function of Hooks API. "Slot" will allow Hooks to read the information from the ledger. All in all, Mr. Wind is confident about the scheduled public testnet date:

We are well on track for a Q1 testnet release.

XRP and smart contracts: two approaches

Mr. Wind invited all developers interested in writing "Hooks" to read all of his blogs and source code repositories and ReadMes since public testing is right around the corner.

Meanwhile, Flare Networks, another team tasked with the implementation of smart contracts for XRP users, also reported significant progress.

As covered by U.Today previously, after the overhyped addition of Dogecoin (DOGE) as one more F-asset, Flare inked a partnership with NFT-focused gaming startup Gala Games.

