Advertisement
AD

    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP has captured nearly a third of Coinbase's trading volume
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 6:05
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, the XRP/USD pair has accounted for more than 25% of the 24-hour volume on the Coinbase exchange.

    Advertisement

    It logged more than $1.7 billion worth of trading volume on America's leading cryptocurrency trading platform.

    For comparison, the BTC/USD pair comes in second place with $1.3 billion (19.6%).

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’
    Bitcoin Reclaims $102K Amid Speculation About Strategic Reserve
    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Token Hits New Record High

    XRP was also the second most traded token on Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange around the globe. 

    Advertisement

    Overall, the Ripple-affiliated token is in third place by trading activity (behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum). It has recorded a whopping $20 billion in trading volume.

    Related
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 13:38
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, the XRP token reached a new record high on Thursday after seven years.

    With a market cap of $187 billion, the XRP token has a higher valuation than such major companies as Adobe, Caterpillar, and HSBC. 

    More than $18 million worth of XRP shorts has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.

    XRP's total futures open interest has also reached $8 billion after recording an 8% increase yesterday.    

    This came amid rumors of the U.S. mulling over establishing a reserve with American coins of the likes of XRP. This was first reported by the New York Post, sparking plenty of speculation within the community. However, such rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

    As reported by U.Today, XRP ETF approval odds also surged sharply higher on Thursday, surpassing 70% on popular crypto-powere betting website Polymarket.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 9:52
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Multi-Week High as Key Metrics Skyrocket
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 9:48
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    LBank Unveils Spring Festival Campaign with Exclusive $220,000 Rewards
    CISO Sydney 2025: Uniting Cybersecurity Leaders for a Safer Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Multi-Week High as Key Metrics Skyrocket
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 7-Year Low on Exchange: Supply Shock?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD