XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase

According to data provided by CoinGecko, the XRP/USD pair has accounted for more than 25% of the 24-hour volume on the Coinbase exchange.
It logged more than $1.7 billion worth of trading volume on America's leading cryptocurrency trading platform.
For comparison, the BTC/USD pair comes in second place with $1.3 billion (19.6%).
XRP was also the second most traded token on Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange around the globe.
Overall, the Ripple-affiliated token is in third place by trading activity (behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum). It has recorded a whopping $20 billion in trading volume.
As reported by U.Today, the XRP token reached a new record high on Thursday after seven years.
With a market cap of $187 billion, the XRP token has a higher valuation than such major companies as Adobe, Caterpillar, and HSBC.
More than $18 million worth of XRP shorts has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.
XRP's total futures open interest has also reached $8 billion after recording an 8% increase yesterday.
This came amid rumors of the U.S. mulling over establishing a reserve with American coins of the likes of XRP. This was first reported by the New York Post, sparking plenty of speculation within the community. However, such rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.
As reported by U.Today, XRP ETF approval odds also surged sharply higher on Thursday, surpassing 70% on popular crypto-powere betting website Polymarket.
