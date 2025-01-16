XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Token Hits New Record High

According to data provided by Polymarket, the odds of an XRP ETF being approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2025 have spiked sharply higher.

At press time, Polymarket bettors see a 71% chance of an XRP ETF being greenlighted by the SEC this year. However, it is worth noting that this market has a low volume of just $6,128, which is why the current odds should be taken with a grain of salt. The market was launched on Jan. 1.

The odds of an XRP ETF being approved by July 31 currently stand at 52%.

With just mere days left before the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, there is growing speculation about whether the SEC is ready to grant approval for more altcoin ETFs.

There is growing chatter about Litecoin (LTC), one of the oldest alternative cryptocurrencies that was created as a fork of the Bitcoin network,

Nasdaq recently submitted a regulatory filing seeking approval to list and trade shares of Canary Capital's Litecoin ETF.

XRP's new record high

As reported by U.Today, the XRP token rallied to a new record high following rumors about the U.S. potentially creating a reserve with a basket of American coins such as XRP.

Moreover, Reuters recently reported that the SEC will likely drop some non-fraud crypto enforcement cases.