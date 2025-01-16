Advertisement
AD

    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    It took token seven years to reach new record high
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 13:38
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has just hit new record highs on various spot cryptocurrency exchanges. 

    Advertisement

    It took the controversial token seven years to finally surpass the seemingly unbeatable all-time high that was recorded at the height of the crypto frenzy in early 2018. Back then, CNBC infamously aired a live click-by-click tutorial on how to "buy Ripple" on the Poloniex exchange.

    XRP went on to experience an extremely brutal 91% correction in 2018. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years
    Cardano Founder Praises XRP Community's Resilience and Ripple CTO
    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist

    It then came close to dropping out of the CoinMarketCap top 10 in late 2020 after Ripple was sued by the SEC. 

    Advertisement

    However, XRP ended up emerging victorious, with the court determining that secondary sales of the token did not constitute securities offerings.

    Related
    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 20:20
    Gensler to Make Final Strike Against Ripple Before Resigning
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Earlier this Thursday, the token surged to a lifetime peak of $3.38 on the Kraken exchange. 

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    XRP has now soared by more than 30% over the past four days alone, vastly outperforming other major cryptocurrencies.

    The third-largest cryptocurrency is up more than 6% over the past 24 hours following a New York Post article stating that the U.S. might create a strategic reserve of American cryptocurrencies of the likes of Solana and XRP. While the idea might sound far-fetched, it nevertheless helped to propel the token to a new record peak. 

    Related
    Kraken Cites Ripple Case in Its Response to SEC
    Fri, 02/23/2024 - 07:01
    Kraken Cites Ripple Case in Its Response to SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    XRP bulls appear to be unbothered by the SEC's appeal since Ripple seems to be confident that the case will be dropped following the departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

    The cryptocurrency might be next in line to get its own cryptocurrency ETF in the U.S., with JPMorgan forecasting that the product could attract roughly $8 billion worth of inflows.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 16, 2025 - 14:54
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 16
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 16, 2025 - 14:46
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 16
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paul CHAN Mo-po, Vitalik Buterin among the Top Speakers at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025
    Pierogies (PIRGS) Meme Crypto Pre-Sale On-Boards Participants
    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for January 16
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 16
    4.49 Trillion SHIB Tokens Moved, What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD