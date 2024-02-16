Advertisement
XRP Price Reaches Most Important Level of 2024

article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP on verge of substantial price move, but bulls will have to help it a bit more
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 13:55
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has reached what could be deemed the most crucial level of 2024. This assertion is rooted in the convergence of various resistance levels that have historically influenced XRP's price movements. The likelihood of a price reversal at this threshold is considered nearly absolute, given the absence of a massive surge in price or momentum.

The current price analysis of XRP reveals a critical resistance zone around the $0.60 level. This point has been a significant barrier in the past and is expected to pose a substantial challenge once again. The price's approach to this level is met with increased scrutiny as the market anticipates potential responses.

XRPUSDT Chart
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

The resistance at $0.60 is further fortified by the 200-day moving average (MA), a widely respected indicator that often acts as a dynamic resistance in bearish phases. The MA's proximity to the resistance level adds an extra layer of difficulty for any potential bullish push. Additionally, the volume profile around this level does not indicate a buildup of buying pressure that could propel the price through the resistance, reinforcing the likelihood of a reversal.

Support levels for XRP are established below the current price, with a notable one at $0.55, which has served as both support and resistance in recent weeks. A break below this could lead to further declines, with subsequent support potentially found at $0.50, a psychological and historical level for the asset.

While the potential for an upside breakout exists, the lack of significant bullish catalysts and the current technical setup suggest that a cautious approach is warranted. Traders might look for increased volume and a clear breakout above the $0.60 resistance before considering a more aggressive bullish stance.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

