Shib Official Issues Crucial Warning as Shiba Inu Community Expects Big Debut

Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, has sent an important warning to the Shiba Inu community as they anticipate the next big debut for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Lucie reminds the Shiba Inu community that SHEboshis NFTs, which are 404 ERC tokens, have not yet been launched. She adds that this NFT collection is free for SHIboshis holders, warning the Shiba Inu community not to get scammed.

As stated in the latest issue of the SHIB magazine, SHEboshis, Shib's newest NFT collection, is a celebration of women, innovation and a strong vote in favor of the future of NFTs. SHEboshis will be tradeable on Uniswap and ShibaSwap, with plans to bridge to Shibarium in the future.

SHEboshis represent the beginning of the next phase of Shib's NFTs. According to the SHIB team, the only way to properly begin this phase is to release the first claimable set to SHIboshi holders as a free claimable token/NFT.

To do so, the Shib team says it will take a snapshot of Shiboshi holders over the years and categorize them based on parameters like the quantity of SHIboshis owned and the duration of time held to determine how many SHEboshis can be claimed per wallet.

This process could take a few days, with the claim starting around this weekend and lasting 72 hours.

After the claim period ends, LEASH holders will have "first dibs" on the remaining SHEboshis for 24 hours. After that, whatever remains (if any) will be made available to the public until it is sold out.

SHEboshis to contribute to SHIB burns

After this entire process and minting are complete, the NFT set will become available for trading on Uniswap and Shibaswap (1.0), and both sets (SHIboshis and SHEboshis) will be ported to Shibarium shortly after.

According to Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, if some SHEboshis are sold, a structure for the proceeds has been established.

The revenue from the sellout (or equivalent), which will occur when the 404 NFT tokens become available for trading on Uniswap, will be split into two. Fifty percent will be allocated to burns (10%), nonprofits (10%), the foundation (15%, which will be disclosed upon the launch of the Shibdentity-enabled DAO) and the Shib team (15%). The remaining 50% will go to SHIB expenses and the Treasury.