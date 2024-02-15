XRP Death Cross Fully Confirmed, Dogecoin (DOGE) About to Get Squeezed, Bitcoin (BTC) Now Aims at $55,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The asset has confirmed a "Death Cross," a technical chart pattern that may spell trouble for its immediate future. This bearish signal occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average, often interpreted as a sign that current short-term momentum is falling well below long-term price trends, suggesting a potential sell-off ahead.

XRP's inability to maintain a position above the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has exposed its vulnerability. This level often acts as a dynamic line of support in a bull market; however, XRP's recent reversal from this point highlights a lack of buying pressure. Typically, a failure to break above the 26 EMA is not taken lightly by traders, as it signals that the asset does not have enough bullish strength for an upward breakout.

The confirmation of the Death Cross adds to the bearish outlook. Currently, XRP is struggling to find support. Immediate support is located around the $0.50 mark, a psychological and historical level that has previously served as both resistance and support. Should XRP fall below this level, the next critical support lies at $0.42, a level that could serve as a make-or-break point for further declines.

On the resistance side, XRP faces a challenge at around $0.55, which coincides with the 26 EMA. A breakthrough above this level could provide some relief to the bearish sentiment, potentially pushing prices toward the $0.60 region. However, such a move would require significant volume and market support, which currently seems to be waning.

XRP needs to reclaim and hold above the 26 EMA to negate the Death Cross pattern. A strong bullish reversal from current levels could target the $0.55 resistance in the short term. If overcome, this could set the stage for a run toward the $0.60-$0.65 zones, contingent on broader market support and positive sentiment.

Dogecoin celebrates

Fourteen years ago, Dogecoin appeared with a photo of a Shiba Inu dog that inspired a global cryptocurrency meme movement. Dogecoin saw a surge in large transactions, indicating vibrant network activity. Recently, Dogecoin has been facing market challenges, exiting the top 10 by market cap but still holding an impressive $11.8 billion valuation.

As of now, Dogecoin is being squeezed between two major support and resistance levels. Dogecoin found itself between 200 and 50 EMAs. Usually, it happens when an asset is on the verge of facing a substantial volatility surge.

Considering the activity we are seeing on the Dogecoin network, a volatility surge is an expected scenario for the asset. Currently, Dogecoin is trading at around the $0.083 price threshold, trying to gain a foothold above the 50 EMA resistance level.

Bitcoin eyes $55,000

Bitcoin is rallying with a renewed vigor that is eyeing the $55,000 mark, a significant psychological threshold. After recently surpassing the $50,000 level, the digital asset is not just buoyed by market sentiment but also by technical indicators that suggest a consolidation phase could be in play before further gains.

Currently, Bitcoin has established a strong support level at $49,272, which aligns with the recent low following its ascent. This level is crucial for the cryptocurrency to maintain its current trajectory. Should it hold, it would reinforce the confidence of investors and could serve as a springboard for the next leg up.

As Bitcoin navigates this terrain, the $51,668 mark stands as an immediate resistance level. This was the recent peak, and surpassing it could validate bullish sentiment on the market, potentially setting BTC up for an assault on the coveted $55,000 price point.

Volume plays a vital role in this scenario, as an increase in trading volume would likely accompany a successful breakthrough above resistance. It would signify strong market agreement on the new price level.