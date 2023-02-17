XRP Payments Can Now Be Accepted on Shopify Enabled Sites via This Integration

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XRP payments can now be accepted on Shopify e-commerce sites, thanks to tools from crypto payment gateway NOWPayments.

Among the available solutions that NOWPayments provides to businesses that want to accept XRP as payment are eCommerce plugins.

These eCommerce plugins are compatible with Shopify, PrestaShop, WooCommerce, Magento 2, WHMCS, OpenCart, Zen Cart and Shopware.

The other options it provides for businesses and individuals are a payment link, a virtual point-of-sale (POS) terminal and an API that enables businesses to create custom crypto payment solutions. Some companies may choose to deploy special recurring invoices.

Custodial recurring payments from NOWPayments also allow businesses to set up separate billing accounts for their customers and top them up with XRP.

The debut of XRP years back wowed the crypto community as it brought a complete revolution in terms of transaction efficiency.

Xumm launches XRPL QR payments feature

The official Xumm wallet has unveiled an XRPL QR payments feature that allows users to make payments with XRPL-supported cryptocurrencies, including XRP at retail stores.

In a historic milestone, the first ever "Pay with Xumm" (XRPL QR payments) POS terminal was installed at a retail store.

Wietse Wind, the lead developer of XRPL Labs, teased the feature last month. Importantly, it comes in response to a request for a Xumm wallet debit card.

According to XRPL developer Wietse Wind, customers can pay with any Xumm-supported token and the retailer will receive the appropriate currency amount as a Gatehub stablecoin (EUR, USD or GBP).