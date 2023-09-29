XRP Market Sentiment Turns Bullish: Evai CEO

Fri, 09/29/2023 - 16:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP is displaying substantial market traction after a recent spike in value to $0.53
XRP Market Sentiment Turns Bullish: Evai CEO
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Matthew Dixon, CEO of Evai recently shared his insights on the market sentiment on the X social media platform, observing a predominant bullishness surrounding XRP among other market commentators. 

Dixon has acknowledged the potential for a future price surge, but he also voices his caution, choosing to remain vigilant until “overhead resistance is convincingly breached.” 

According to the analyst, the $0.508 price point appears to be a make-it-or-break-it level for the leading cryptocurrency. 

https://twitter.com/mdtrade/status/1707664162568966264

XRP's notable surge 

As reported by U.Today, XRP recently experienced a notable spike in its value. The Ripple-affiliated token is currently priced at approximately $0.53, retaining its fifth place on CoinMarketCap.  

Related
XRP Sees Explosive 700% Surge in Fund Inflows, While Ripple Payments Gains Traction

With an impressive market cap of $28.4 billion and 24-hour trading volume reaching $1.6 billion, XRP has certainly grabbed the attention of the crypto community. However, it remains to be seen whether or not this momentum is sustainable. The $0.51 level appears to be key for XRP holders. 

A fleeing triumph 

The XRP price surged following the SEC ruling in July, but the bullish momentum was short-lived. XRP experienced a significant retreat in prices post the favorable ruling. As reported by U.Today, the Ripple-affiliated token has lost nearly all gains it acquired after the favorable outcome for Ripple Labs, with its price plummeting below 50 cents.

This decline was mirrored in the overall market downturn, with major players like Bitcoin also experiencing dropping prices.   

However, it is worth noting that XRP is currently outperforming Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies. 

#XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Now Connected to BSC via IBC Bridge
09/29/2023 - 16:30
Ethereum (ETH) Now Connected to BSC via IBC Bridge
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Polygon Teases Major Integration to Watch Out For: Details
09/29/2023 - 16:10
Polygon Teases Major Integration to Watch Out For: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum ETF: Here's Why Next Week Might Be Crucial
09/29/2023 - 15:55
Ethereum ETF: Here's Why Next Week Might Be Crucial
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide