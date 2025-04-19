Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Might Rally in July, If Profit Streak Continues

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 1:30
    The price history of XRP signals a possible bull run in July
    Advertisement
    XRP Might Rally in July, If Profit Streak Continues
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid looming market uncertainties, XRP holders remain optimistic about the token’s performance in the coming months, as historical data from CryptoRank reveals several consecutive Julys of gains in XRP’s monthly returns.

    Advertisement

    This comes amid an unstable market condition witnessed across the global crypto space, with prices of major cryptocurrencies showing mixed signals and many returning to previous lows.

    Although XRP has maintained resilience around the $2 mark despite macroeconomic pressures, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency has remained in the red zone, posting a nearly 2% decline in its price since the previous day. The coin is trading around $2.07 as of press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    Canadian Billionaire Says Bitcoin Is Just Speculation
    Strategy Crushes Nvidia's Returns, Will It Last?
    Mysterious $126,947,543 Bitcoin Transfer Blows Minds As Top Whales Ignite Market
    Michael Saylor Explains His Ultra-Bullish BTC Stance: ‘21 Truths of Bitcoin’

    Investors bank on XRP’s July momentum

    The data shows that XRP began its July profit streak five years ago in 2020, despite recording a relatively poor annual return of 18.2%. Even while facing significant lows that year due to regulatory backlashes stemming from the SEC’s lawsuit, XRP stood out in July 2020 with a notable 48.1% surge.

    Advertisement

    That strong July performance was replicated in the following years, resulting in a five-year profit streak in XRP’s July returns. 

    Related
    Next Big XRP Move? Bollinger Bands Suggest These 2 Scenarios
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 12:51
    Next Big XRP Move? Bollinger Bands Suggest These 2 Scenarios
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    While the momentum continued, the size of the gains varied, with 2021 recording a 6.91% return, and 2022, 2023, and 2024 yielding 14.6%, 47.6%, and 31.2% gains respectively.

    Although the broader crypto market is showing early signs of a bear market cycle, investors are wondering whether 2025 will be the year XRP breaks its July profit streak—or continues the trend.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank


    Meanwhile, there is growing speculation that XRP could post another double-digit gain this July, especially since four out of its last five July returns have met that mark. Investors are eyeing the opportunity to maximize profits if history repeats itself.

    Beyond historical performance, many investors and top analysts have maintained bullish stances on XRP’s outlook. 

    Recent developments, including the launch of Ripple’s stablecoin and the debut of a U.S.-based XRP ETF, have reignited investor confidence in the once-distressed cryptocurrency.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 23:07
    Bitcoin (BTC) Holders Still in Profit, Despite Short-Term Losses
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 21:52
    SHIB Burn Rate Soars Above 3200%: Supply Shock Incoming?
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Might Rally in July, If Profit Streak Continues
    Bitcoin (BTC) Holders Still in Profit, Despite Short-Term Losses
    SHIB Burn Rate Soars Above 3200%: Supply Shock Incoming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD