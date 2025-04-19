XRP Might Rally in July, If Profit Streak Continues

Amid looming market uncertainties, XRP holders remain optimistic about the token’s performance in the coming months, as historical data from CryptoRank reveals several consecutive Julys of gains in XRP’s monthly returns.

Advertisement

This comes amid an unstable market condition witnessed across the global crypto space, with prices of major cryptocurrencies showing mixed signals and many returning to previous lows.

Although XRP has maintained resilience around the $2 mark despite macroeconomic pressures, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency has remained in the red zone, posting a nearly 2% decline in its price since the previous day. The coin is trading around $2.07 as of press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Investors bank on XRP’s July momentum

The data shows that XRP began its July profit streak five years ago in 2020, despite recording a relatively poor annual return of 18.2%. Even while facing significant lows that year due to regulatory backlashes stemming from the SEC’s lawsuit, XRP stood out in July 2020 with a notable 48.1% surge.

Advertisement

That strong July performance was replicated in the following years, resulting in a five-year profit streak in XRP’s July returns.

While the momentum continued, the size of the gains varied, with 2021 recording a 6.91% return, and 2022, 2023, and 2024 yielding 14.6%, 47.6%, and 31.2% gains respectively.

Although the broader crypto market is showing early signs of a bear market cycle, investors are wondering whether 2025 will be the year XRP breaks its July profit streak—or continues the trend.



Meanwhile, there is growing speculation that XRP could post another double-digit gain this July, especially since four out of its last five July returns have met that mark. Investors are eyeing the opportunity to maximize profits if history repeats itself.

Beyond historical performance, many investors and top analysts have maintained bullish stances on XRP’s outlook.

Recent developments, including the launch of Ripple’s stablecoin and the debut of a U.S.-based XRP ETF, have reignited investor confidence in the once-distressed cryptocurrency.