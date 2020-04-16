Tweet-based article

XRP Liquidity Value Skyrockets to New Highs in Two ODL-Powered Corridors

News
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 13:46
Yuri Molchan
XRP liquidity reaches new major all-time highs in two of the largest corridors based on ODL as Ripple announces its partnership with the Malaysian MoneyMatch app
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The Twitter bot that regularly shares data on XRP liquidity in three of Ripple’s ODL corridors has reported that, in two of them, the liquidity index value is now well above the previous all-time highs.

New XRP all-time highs reached

The new ATHs have been reached in Australia (the BTC Markets exchange) and Mexico (Ripple-backed Bitso exchange).

The surge above previous ATHs is quite significant – about 2.5 mln for BTC Markets and 2.1 mln for Bitso.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Beyond Fed’s Control, Anyone Can Buy Fraction: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

Ripple adds MoneyMatch app to RippleNet

As earlier reported, Ripple shared news of partnering with the Malaysian MoneyMatch payment platform, which works with small and medium sized enterprises (SME) and banks.

With RippleNet, its customers in over 120 countries, including Malaysia itself, will now be able to transact funds much faster and cheaper than with regular FX-transactions.

The article on Ripple’s website did not say anything about the use of XRP, though.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
John McAfee Bets $1,000 COVID-19 Gone in mid-May – That’s BTC Halving ETA
Ethereum (ETH) Geth Implementation New Release Delivered: Transaction Size Limit Doubled
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks $7,000 as $2,000 Stimulus Check News Spreads
Sign up for crypto digest
Thank you for subscribing!
Error
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy