XRP Liquidity Index Prepares to Hit New All-Time Highs in Three ODL Corridors

On March 12 and 13 when Bitcoin showed the world another massive price collapse, losing 50 percent in twenty-four hours, the index of XRP liquidity on three crypto exchanges – in Mexico, the Philippines and Australia – dropped heavily. A few times on the bot’s Twitter page data on charts was unavailable.
Since then, the index has so far failed to even come close enough to the current all-time highs. However, now, it is about to beat it.
Close enough to set up new ATHs
The XRP Liquidity Index on Bitso (Mexico), Coins.ph (the Philippines) and BTC Markets (Australia) has come close enough to breaking the existing all-time highs.
TradingABCD founder is bullish on XRP
Since the fall on March 12, Bitcoin has already restored from the low of $3,800 to the current level of $6,677. Back on the ‘Black Thursday’, as this day became known on crypto Twitter, XRP fell down to $0.12 level.
However, by now it has recovered to $0.17.
@FeraSY1, founder of the TradingABCD platform goes bullish on XRP, tweeting that the third largest coin is forming an Ascending Triangle pattern and reminds the readers that this is usually a bullish sign.