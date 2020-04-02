U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
XRP Liquidity Index Prepares to Hit New All-Time Highs in Three ODL Corridors

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 15:09
Yuri Molchan
While XRP is posting bullish signs on charts, XRP liquidity index in major ODL corridors is about to hit new all-time highs, recovering from the hard fall on March 13
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
On March 12 and 13 when Bitcoin showed the world another massive price collapse, losing 50 percent in twenty-four hours, the index of XRP liquidity on three crypto exchanges – in Mexico, the Philippines and Australia – dropped heavily. A few times on the bot’s Twitter page data on charts was unavailable.

Since then, the index has so far failed to even come close enough to the current all-time highs. However, now, it is about to beat it.

Close enough to set up new ATHs

The XRP Liquidity Index on Bitso (Mexico), Coins.ph (the Philippines) and BTC Markets (Australia) has come close enough to breaking the existing all-time highs.

TradingABCD founder is bullish on XRP

Since the fall on March 12, Bitcoin has already restored from the low of $3,800 to the current level of $6,677. Back on the ‘Black Thursday’, as this day became known on crypto Twitter, XRP fell down to $0.12 level.

However, by now it has recovered to $0.17.

@FeraSY1, founder of the TradingABCD platform goes bullish on XRP, tweeting that the third largest coin is forming an Ascending Triangle pattern and reminds the readers that this is usually a bullish sign.

