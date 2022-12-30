XRP Ledger Dev Warns about Ripple Scam, LBRY’s Hearing Might Be Most Important One to Date, SHIB Gains 28% Against DOGE in December: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s remind ourselves of the most important crypto events over the past day with U.Today’s top four news stories.

XRP Ledger developer sounds alarm over new Ripple scam

In a recent tweet, XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind shared a screenshot showing a post by a Ripple imposter promoting a fake XRP airdrop. Wind warned his followers that there are no current air drops, events or giveaways being conducted by the fintech giant. Scams involving XRP giveaways are becoming increasingly common on social media websites, with many of them lacking quick and efficient methods for identifying and reporting fraudsters. It is important to be aware of such scams and not fall for them.

Ripple ally v. SEC: Jan. 30 might be most significant crypto hearing to date

Crypto lawyer John Deaton has recently opined that the Jan. 30 hearing regarding Ripple ally LBRY’s motion to limit the SEC's remedies is arguably the most important crypto hearing to date. Deaton pointed out the reasons to believe so in a thread. First, the SEC's proposed language for the permanent injunction could theoretically allow the agency to reach into the secondary market. Second, the SEC is seeking disgorgement against a nonparty entity, which could set a very bad precedent. Third, the SEC is inappropriately seeking punitive disgorgement in a non-fraud case.

SHIB gains 28% against DOGE in December as major release is expected

Since the beginning of December, the SHIB token has spiked by more than 28% against its rival, DOGE. After three consecutive months of unrelenting declines of DOGE by about 65% cumulatively, in the final month of the year, SHIB saw significant gains. Back in the autumn, DOGE was dominating after Elon Musk, Dogecoin's chief ambassador, sealed a deal to purchase Twitter. At the moment, however, the centibillionaire is thinking about stepping down as CEO, and DOGE is giving a pass to the SHIB coin.

Lead SHIB devs share steps necessary for Shibarium release