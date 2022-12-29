Lead SHIB Devs Share Steps Necessary for Shibarium Release

Top Shiba Inu developers have shown what is left for them to do before Shibarium is finally launched

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu influencer known as @ShibBPP on Twitter has shared screenshots from Discord messages sent by lead SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama and another major SHIB developer that goes by the nickname of Trophias.

Both IT experts supported each other, revealing what is left for the developers to do before Shibarium gets a go. According to Shythoshi, Shibarium's launch is on the horizon.

"I'm putting a nice bow on it": Shytoshi Kusama

According to the screenshot, Shytoshi Kusama is finalizing Shibarium and the companion processes for it. Trophias stated that first they had to upgrade the SHIB website, "then docs, then beta." The latter is likely related to the Layer 2 protocol Shibarium that the developers have been teasing for a year already, with the SHIB community looking forward to the launch.

Kusama sort of confirmed Trophias' message, saying that he is "putting a nice bow on it," and then, after the docs, the "real work starts." Earlier, Shytoshi spread the word that the beta for Shibarium was drawing close, and the Shibarium launch would come "very soon."

Ads Ads

No wrapping paper needed $SHIB Just a nice big bow 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O4XgACiXw8 — $SHIB BPP (@ShibBPP) December 28, 2022

Shytoshi Kusama explains his alias

A screenshot of Shytoshi Kusama's social media message posted by Japanese SHIB fan @kuro_9696_9696 revealed what the lead dev's alias means and why he chose it in the first place.

According to the screenshot, Kusama stated that he decided he cannot show his real name "until the world catches up to what he knows to be true," thus justifying the name "Shy." Toshi, according to Kusama, is in honor of the mysterious Bitcoin creator, who has influenced manifold crypto developers — Satoshi Nakamoto.

Kusama is one of the favorite artists of the SHIB developer from Japan, although he has heard that it also has "a crazy Turkish meaning." He did not, however, elaborate on that.

On Wednesday, as reported by U.Today, Shytoshi Kusama took to Twitter to announce that he realized he can no longer "stay invisible," and his mentor agreed with him. In particular, he wrote that you just do not "align and stay invisible and disrupt the industry."

Once he stops being "invisible," according to his tweet, "the real fun begins." The developer was likely hinting that he, perhaps, intends to reveal his real name to the SHIB army. He started by explaining what his alias means in relation to the crypto industry.