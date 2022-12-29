XRP Ledger Developer Sounds Alarm Over New Ripple Scam

XRP giveaway scams are still very common on social media platforms such as Twitter

Wietse Wind, an XRP Ledger developer, recently took to Twitter to warn that there are no current air drops, events or giveaways being conducted by Ripple. He attached a screenshot showing a fraudulent offering that is supposedly being conducted by Ripple.

Scams like these are used by cybercriminals to try and lure unsuspecting investors into providing private keys and other sensitive information.

Unfortunately, many social media platforms do not have effective systems in place for detecting and reporting these fraudsters in a timely manner, making users vulnerable to their tactics.

XRP giveaway scams are becoming more prevalent on social media platforms such as Twitter. These fraudulent schemes typically involve fraudsters impersonating a legitimate account (typically Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse ) or website.

Scammers often use the platform to post fake giveaways that promise users free XRP tokens if they "donate" a certain amount of money first. However, these transactions are never completed, and victims end up losing their money. Many scammers also use links to phishing websites that attempt to steal personal data. To make matters worse, some scammers post fake screenshots of transaction confirmations and wallet addresses to further deceive people into believing the scam is real.