Shiba Inu Burn Address Used by Vitalik Buterin Now Reaches 410 Trillion Burned SHIB

Thu, 12/29/2022 - 11:54
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu's biggest address on network reaches new milestone
Shiba Inu Burn Address Used by Vitalik Buterin Now Reaches 410 Trillion Burned SHIB
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The biggest Shiba Inu burning address that was once used by Vitalik Buterin to burn part of the SHIB supply reached the new milestone with more than 410 trillion tokens burned on one address only.

The burning mechanism on Shiba Inu is extremely simple: assets sent to the aforementioned wallets simply become unavailable and are deducted from the circulating supply. If you own a business or a platform that has a Shiba Inu income stream, you can easily become part of the burning activity by simply sending a certain portion of the incoming SHIB to one of three burning addresses.

One of the biggest burners on the network, Amazon seller burner, has been following the same route: simply deducting a certain percentage off of total sales to burn a part of the supply.

Related
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Anon Giants: Details

The burning mechanism itself can only partially help assets like Shiba Inu on the market, as its effectiveness is based on the good old law of supply and demand. However, the gradually decreasing supply is not going to help an asset on the market if the demand is decreasing by the same speed.

However, the massive 50% reduction of the supply was a measure Shiba Inu holders had no other choice but to take, considering the oversaturation of the network with speculative traders who pushed the value of the token downward during every recovery period.

At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00000794 and has no power yet to reach the $0.000008 threshold it held throughout the month after the sudden spike of selling pressure on Dec. 15 led to a drop to a six-month low.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image DOGE Core Developer Refutes Rumors About Transition of Dogecoin to POS
12/29/2022 - 12:09
DOGE Core Developer Refutes Rumors About Transition of Dogecoin to POS
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Lead SHIB Devs Share Steps Necessary for Shibarium Release
12/29/2022 - 11:45
Lead SHIB Devs Share Steps Necessary for Shibarium Release
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Monero (XMR) Leads Gains Among Top Privacy Coins in 2022
12/29/2022 - 11:24
Monero (XMR) Leads Gains Among Top Privacy Coins in 2022
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin