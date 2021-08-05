XRP Card to Launch after Recent Uphold and GlobaliD Partnership

Thu, 08/05/2021 - 10:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
Two crypto companies are launching a card with XRP cashback via Mastercard

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Uphold crypto exchange and GlobaliD company have joined forces to build and roll out an XRP card that would provide five percent cashback in the Ripple-affiliated crypto and be serviced by Mastercard.

XRP cashback debit card from Mastercard

The XRP debit card powered by the Mastercard giant will enable users to spend multiple cryptocurrencies, as well as fiat, and receive up to five percent cashback in XRP. The amount of crypto and fiat currencies that can be spent is more than 50.

To get five percent money back, the first 100 users need to spend $10,000 during the first three months they use their card. After that, the cashback amount will constitute two percent of the spent amount.

250 Million XRP Transferred in One Move to Bitstamp, While XRP Holds Above $0.7

Only "XRP army" members can use the card

Users will manage their XRP card via their GlobaliD Wallet supported by Uphold and have their rewards in XRP sent to it.

The card was initially announced back in the winter, this year, but it was rolled out in late July—almost half a year later.

The launch of this card is sort of a boost for XRP and Ripple. Therefore, to get one and start using it, clients need to join the XRP Army group on GlobaliD.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.



