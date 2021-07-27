Mastercard Begins “Start Path” Crypto and Blockchain Engagement Program for Startups

Mastercard has launched a Start Path program that will help crypto and blockchain-related startups develop and become more innovative

A recently published press release says that Mastercard global behemoth has launched its Start Path program to help startups working with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to create marketplaces for NFTs, launch new digital assets and more by providing them with access to new partnerships, tools and other benefits.

*Mastercard Launches New Start Path Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Program for Startups$MA — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 27, 2021

Mastercard to support cryptocurrency companies

Seven companies have joined the engagement program launched by Mastercard: Uphold, Taurus, STACS, Mintable and others.

Together with the payments behemoth, they will work on introducing further innovations in the world of digital assets and make it easy for both retail and institutional investors to buy, store and spend crypto and other digital assets.

One of the aforementioned companies, Mintable (located in Singapore) is a marketplace for creating, buying and selling NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and other DLT-based assets, like digital collectibles, music and so on.

GK8 (based in Israel), also on the list, offers end-to-end custody platform services for financial institutions in which anyone can self-manage their digital assets.

What issues this program will help to solve

The goal of the program is to tackle the snags that crypto startups often hit, such as data accuracy, tokenization and an easy transition from the conventional to the digital economy.