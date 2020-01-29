Back

XRP Called 'Scam' by Former UFC Fighter Ben Askren

  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) bull and former UFC fighter Ben Askren says that the XRP cryptocurrency is a scam

UFC star Ben Askren recently riled up the XRP Army by calling the third biggest cryptocurrency a scam on Twitter. 

His tweet almost instantly went viral with more than 1,500 likes at the time of writing and instigated another war between different crypto camps. 

XRP holders fire back  

While some Bitcoiners were having a field day, XRP fans didn't hesitate to take personal jabs at Askren. Some of them went as low as comparing the speed of XRP to Askren getting knocked out by his bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. 

However, more level-headed XRP holders saw Askren's mention as an opportunity for more mainstream exposure. Even those who weren't following XRP could come to their own conclusion

Ripple's questionable business

XRP is rightfully considered to be one of the most controversial projects in the crypto space. Forbes contributor Jason Bloomberg slammed it as a "centralized, permissionless" token in his op-ed article while calling into question Ripple's business model. 

Ripple
image by forbes.com

XRP remains the main target of Bitcoin maximalists who believe that the token represents everything that is wrong with crypto. Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd compared Ripple to biotech fraud Theranos, which turned out to be Silicon Valley's biggest disaster. Meanwhile, Blockstream CEO Adam Back suggested that Brad Garlinghouse was buying BTC with XRP tokens that his company dumps on retail.  

Why not both?    

Askren is a staunch Bitcoin proponent himself, which most likely explains his disdain for XRP.

That said, being a Bitcoin proponent doesn't necessarily mean that you have to hate Ripple and the XRP token. As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse admitted that he was bullish on the top cryptocurrency as a store of value but he didn't see it succeeding as a medium of exchange.  

"You don’t want to use BTC at Starbucks b/c by the time you get your coffee, it’ll be cold." 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pump Comes With Coronavirus Outbreak – Consequence or Coincidence?

  • Yuri Molchan

    Many in the crypto community believe the recent Bitcoin surge is due to the coronavirus outbreak in China but a report on Bitcoin says this could be far from the truth

The Bitcoin price started pumping from the $8,300 area on January 26 – three days after the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicenter of the new coronavirus epidemic, was put under quarantine.

BTC CMC
Image via CoinMarketCap

By now, the BTC price has reached the $9,345 level. However, an article by The Independent claims that this might not be the true cause of the BTC rally.

Has Bitcoin been rising along with global problems?

The Bitcoin price took off several times last year, when the US initiated a ‘tariff war’ with China and then nearly provoked WW3 with Iran. A price growth was noticed during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, when the Australian forests caught fire and, finally, following the coronavirus breakout in China recently. The virus has also been negatively impacting both the US and Chinese stock markets, however, Bitcoin remains healthy and continues to grow.

Many cryptocurrency experts believe that Bitcoin starts appreciating when the global economy faces turmoil or when other large-scale problems occur.

Other cryptocurrencies, such as ETH, XRP or TRX, have also been surging in price. Simon Peters from eToro says:

"Prices jumped to near three-month highs following turbulence on traditional stock markets, reinforcing cryptocurrency's growing position as a possible safe haven investment."

However, the article from The Independent states:

“Despite this, there is little research to actually support the theory that such events are related to bitcoin's fortunes. Market movements have instead been connected to developments within the cryptocurrency industry, such as favourable regulation being introduced, or rumours that a country is developing its own cryptocurrency.”

The article has it that cryptocurrency quotes are often manipulated by crypto whales and by insider trading, citing cryptocurrency author David Gerard.

Tron’s Justin Sun sends medication to China, TRX up 11 percent

Earlier today, Tron CEO Justin Sun tweeted that the Tron team are sending medical supplies to Wuhan to support the coronavirus victims. In the video Sun is wearing a mask.

Justin Sun
Image via Twitter

Some in the community believe this is yet another excuse for Sun to promote Tron.

Tron community
Image via Twitter

Meanwhile, the TRX price is up 9.99 percent, though a short while ago the coin showed an 11-percent rise.

TRX CMC
Image via CoinMarketCap

 

