    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 12:46
    Has price of Ethereum (ETH) accumulated enough strength for continued upward move?
    Almost all top 10 coins keep growing today, according to CoinStats.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has gained the most value today, rocketing by 7.67%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the formed resistance of $4,238. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day. 

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin is rising after a breakout of the resistance of $3,941.

    If the bar closes with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $4,400 mark shortly.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bullish. If the rate remains above the nearest level of $4,093, there might be enough energy for a test of the $4,500 range by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,205 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
