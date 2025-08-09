Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Almost all top 10 coins keep growing today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained the most value today, rocketing by 7.67%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the formed resistance of $4,238. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin is rising after a breakout of the resistance of $3,941.

If the bar closes with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $4,400 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bullish. If the rate remains above the nearest level of $4,093, there might be enough energy for a test of the $4,500 range by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $4,205 at press time.