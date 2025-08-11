Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Robert Kiyosaki on Stock Market Crash: Good News for Bitcoin

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 10:08
    Robert Kiyosaki believes stock market crash beneficial to Bitcoin breakout
    Advertisement
    Robert Kiyosaki on Stock Market Crash: Good News for Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has dropped a bold insight into the current financial market setup. In a post on X, Kiyosaki warns of a looming stock market crash and its implications for investment options.

    Advertisement

    Safe haven assets: gold, silver and Bitcoin

    Notably, the renowned author believes the indicators of a stock market crash are going off. Although he did not specifically name these signs, Kiyosaki maintains that the crash will be massive. In the past, these indicators have often included geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates and high debts.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/10/2025 - 14:45
    Satoshi Mystery: 12 Years After Top Candidate's Last Bitcoin Post
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Most of these signs are unfolding in the U.S. and globally, and could trigger a crash in the value of stocks.

    According to Kiyosaki, a crash in the traditional financial market could push investors to safe-haven assets. These preferred assets includes gold, silver and Bitcoin. In his opinion, these assets have been known to gain value during market crashes. Investors generally rush toward them to protect their funds from inflation and market instability.

    The financial expert is not so optimistic for investors with just a retirement plan that is tied to stocks. "Bad news for Baby Boomers with 401 k," Kiyosaki wrote.

    Many older investors consider stocks a safer bet and have most of their wealth in stocks. Kiyosaki warns that if a crash happens, these categories of investors could suffer huge losses as the value of the account drops sharply.

    Bitcoin nears new all-time high amid market uncertainty

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/09/2025 - 13:11
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Epic 'Indiana Jones' Bitcoin Message
    ByYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin, as of press time, is trading at $121,352.37, up by 3.02% in the last 24 hours. The coin is just 1.25% away from flipping the all-time high of $123,091 it set less than a month ago. In earlier trading, it hit a peak of $122,321.10 before a slight correction.

    Investors are also active as they anticipate U.S. Fed rate cuts. This anticipation has helped push volume up by a significant 25.49% at $76.63 billion.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 8:30
    XRP: $3.30 Breakout Can Happen Today
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 7:54
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycles Are Over, Pierre Rochard Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch.
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Robert Kiyosaki on Stock Market Crash: Good News for Bitcoin
    XRP: $3.30 Breakout Can Happen Today
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycles Are Over, Pierre Rochard Says
    Show all