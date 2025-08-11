Robert Kiyosaki on Stock Market Crash: Good News for Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki , the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has dropped a bold insight into the current financial market setup. In a post on X, Kiyosaki warns of a looming stock market crash and its implications for investment options.

Advertisement

Safe haven assets: gold, silver and Bitcoin

Notably, the renowned author believes the indicators of a stock market crash are going off. Although he did not specifically name these signs, Kiyosaki maintains that the crash will be massive. In the past, these indicators have often included geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates and high debts.

Most of these signs are unfolding in the U.S. and globally, and could trigger a crash in the value of stocks.

Stock market crash indicators warning of massive crash in stocks.



Good news for gold, silver, and Bitcoin owners.



Bad news for Baby Boomers with 401 k.



Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 11, 2025

According to Kiyosaki, a crash in the traditional financial market could push investors to safe-haven assets. These preferred assets includes gold, silver and Bitcoin. In his opinion, these assets have been known to gain value during market crashes. Investors generally rush toward them to protect their funds from inflation and market instability.

The financial expert is not so optimistic for investors with just a retirement plan that is tied to stocks. "Bad news for Baby Boomers with 401 k," Kiyosaki wrote.

Many older investors consider stocks a safer bet and have most of their wealth in stocks. Kiyosaki warns that if a crash happens, these categories of investors could suffer huge losses as the value of the account drops sharply.

Bitcoin nears new all-time high amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin , as of press time, is trading at $121,352.37, up by 3.02% in the last 24 hours. The coin is just 1.25% away from flipping the all-time high of $123,091 it set less than a month ago. In earlier trading, it hit a peak of $122,321.10 before a slight correction.