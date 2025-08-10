Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 10/08/2025 - 9:09
    Has local drop of XRP ended yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are losing initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 4% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $3.1618. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a bounce off to the $3.25 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP keeps going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $3.3338 level.

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume has dropped, which means traders may expect continued sideways trading in the range of $3-$3.20 within the next week.

    XRP is trading at $3.1947 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
