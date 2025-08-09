Advertisement
    Meme Cryptos Rocketing, SHIB, DOGE in Green

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 15:31
    Total crypto cap exceeds $4 billion, meme coins leading market recovery today
    As cryptocurrency prices are rocketing today, the largest meme coins are delivering massive gains to their audiences. While Pepe (PEPE) is the third best performer today, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are surging to new local highs.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE) are all in green

    The largest meme cryptocurrencies are surging today, on Aug. 9, 2025. Pepe (PEPE), the biggest frog coin, is the third fastest-growing coin on the 24-hour time frame. PEPE's price added 12.4% overnight and jumped to the $0.00001251 level.

    Image by CoinGecko

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest meme cryptocurrencies by market cap, are also performing well today. Dogecoin's (DOGE) price added 7% and hit the $0.2389 level. Dogecoin's (DOGE) market cap exceeded $35 billion yet again.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), following a 7% daily surge, spiked to the $0.00001378 level, returning to the top 30 of cryptocurrencies by market cap.

    Bonk (BONK) added 5%, its market capitalization eclipsed $2.1 billion on surging trading volume. Pudgy Penguins' (PENGU) price increased by 2.5% and exceeded $0.03795.

    The aggregated capitalization of the meme coin category of assets is up by 6%, while the market benchmark only added 1.1% overnight.

    Mog Coin (MOG) posting double-digit gains

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is up by 0.1%. The crypto king's price is sitting at $116,700 as of printing time, while Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $4,175 following a 4.5% overnight upsurge.

    In the second hundred of cryptocurrency rankings, meme coins are also among the best performers. Mog Coin (MOG), one of the biggest cat coins, added 11.8%, while Based Brett (BRETT) is up by 6.2% in 24 hours.

    Popular community-centric meme coins Dogwifhat (WIF) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are up by 3-4% on surging trading volume.

